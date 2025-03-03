TimTales adult film star Tim Kruger found dead at home after ‘tragic, yet simple accident’

Popular porn star Tim Kruger, who founded the website TimTales in 2009, was found dead in his home after what has been described as a “tragic, yet simple accident”.

A post on TimTales social media channels, seemingly written by the late performer’s partner Grobes Geraet, reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share the news of the passing of our beloved Marcel, the man you all knew and loved as Tim Kruger.

“To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The statement takes care to note that the circumstances of the actor’s death are not suspicious, nor are they related to misuse of drugs or suicide. “I am very aware of the stigma that surrounds deaths in the porn industry, so let me make this very clear to hopefully cut down on the inevitable speculation: Tim’s death was a tragic, yet simple accident at home,” it reads.

“There were no drugs involved, nor was there any indication of foul play or suicide.”

Kruger, real name Marcel Bonn, has been working in porn since 2006. Three years into his career, he founded TimTales with Geraet who assisted him in filming and producing films. The actor also continued to appear in films for other studios whilst establishing TimTales as a brand.

The actor was just 44 years old at the time of his death.

“I would love for everyone to respect his loved ones’ time to grieve in privacy”

“Though my heart is broken into pieces, I find solace in the countless memories he gifted us. And I know that he died knowing he was loved,” the post goes on. “Tim’s legacy of compassion, love, and joy will live on in all who knew him.

“I am aware that you all will have countless questions, but this is all the information I have to share right now. I would love for everyone to respect his loved ones’ time to grieve in privacy.”