Adult film star Roman Mercury dies aged 45

The popular gay adult film star Roman Mercury has died at the age of 45 a friend has confirmed.

Fans of the star were left in shock last month after Mercury’s friend and collaborator Greg Dixxon posted on his X account announcing Mercury’s passing.

“In Loving Memory of Roman Mercury,” the post began. “With profound sadness, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of @romanmercury_.”

“Roman left us unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of passion, talent, and kindness that touched the lives of so many around the world. To his fans, friends and loved ones, we know how deeply he was admired,” Dixxon’s post continued.

“As a creator and actor, his energy and spirit will forever live on. Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will never fade. His family will spread his ashes in the ocean near his favorite place to live in Southern California.”

The post took note to confirm that sharing the news had been approved by Mercury’s close family in California. “Roman, you will always be missed, but never forgotten,” the post concludes.

The porn performer had amassed over 400,000 followers on X before his death, having built a high profile from appearing in films by companies like Raging Stallion and TheBroNetwork. He also maintained popular channels on content creator platforms like OnlyFans and JustForFans.

“He had a passion for the work he did. His goal was to entertain the viewer with something memorable,” Dixxon said of Mercury in a recent interview with Out. “And being smart, he wasn’t a know-it-all. He was willing to learn and share experiences which helped other creators.”

Dixxon revealed that Mercury’s husband had passed away in 2024, leaving the actor “lonely and crushed.”

The actor also confirmed that Mercury’s cause of death was a heart attack caused by a “hypertensive cardiovascular disease.”

The news of Mercury’s untimely passing comes just weeks after the death of TimTales founder Tim Kruger, whose passing was announced on March 1. The actor, aged 44, is said to have died following a “tragic, yet simple accident.”