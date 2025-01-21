Queer venue The Black Cap Camden shares new reopening date (EXCLUSIVE)

The reopening of legendary London queer venue The Black Cap in Camden has been pushed back after failing to open in December 2024 as previously reported.

The venue was famously shuttered in April 2015 with plans to turn the space into flats announced. However, the development faced fierce pushback from the campaign group We Are The Black Cap, whose members have protested outside of the space weekly since its closure.

Last year, Alex Green of campaign group Black Cap Community confirmed plans for the space to officially reopen in line with World AIDS Day on 1 December. However, the date came and went without any sign of the pub’s doors opening.

When will the Black Cap reopen?

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Green said that the Black Cap’s new reopening date would be sometime this summer: “They were hoping to get it done by the 10th anniversary of its closure in April, but this has now slipped to June – around Pride if all goes well.”

He also explained the reasons behind the delays in relaunching the space.

“The strip out took longer than expected, annoyingly. Plus, they found some major joist between the floors that needed replacing – securing the finance for the unforeseen work and getting contractors in for this and then the refurbishment is behind the delay.

“It’s frustrating for all concerned and the people leading the project are under a lot of pressure from the investors because of the rise in the costs. My last call with the project leader was two weeks ago and he was a bit frazzled and worried about the investors pulling the plug – but that seems not to have happened.”

Food, rooms and more expected at the new Black Cap

The Black Cap is believed to have been built in the 1700s. It became a popular LGBTQ+ venue in the 1960s and has hosted many popular drag performers, including Lily Savage.

It’s understood that the newly reopened Black Cap will have a food offering, as well as bed and breakfast rooms upstairs for artists and performers and a club space downstairs.

Elsewhere, last week it was revealed that a new LGBTQ+ theatre and workspace was set to be developed on the former site of clubnight XXL London in Southwark.