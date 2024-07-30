Black Cap Camden to reopen this December, campaigners confirm

The Black Cap in London’s Camden is set to reopen this December, following a nine-year campaign following its closure.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Alex Green of campaign group Black Cap Community said: “They’re aiming for the 1st of December, which is World AIDS Day. But the likelihood is before Christmas.”

The Black Cap is believed to have been built in the 1700s. It became a popular LGBTQ+ venue in the 1960s and has hosted many popular drag performers, including Lily Savage.

It was closed in 2015 after the building’s previous owners announced it would be redeveloped into flats. A week after the venue was shuttered, crowds gathered outside to protest its closure, and campaigners from group We Are The Black Cap have been there every week since.

The reopening is the result of a collaborative effort between campaigners, Camden Council, and the new owners, Kicking Horse Three. Management of the venue will be overseen by Kicking Horse Three’s Kirk Spencer, who also runs Bobbys, an LGBTQ+ venue in Newcastle, Green said. Food service will also be part of the offering.

New Black Cap Camden to be a “very much cleaner and improved version of what was there before”

The refurbished venue will maintain much of its original character while introducing modern amenities. Green revealed: “Generally speaking, what you see when you come in will be a very much cleaner and improved version of what was there before.”

A notable addition will be four lettable rooms on the upper floors. Green clarified: “There’s going to be a basic flat for the manager and then there are going to be four lettable bed and breakfast rooms… primarily aimed at artists and performers.”

The reopening of the Black Cap comes after a nine-year-long grassroots campaign (Image: We Are The Black Cap/Instagram)

The ground floor will retain its traditional pub atmosphere, while the downstairs area will serve as a flexible performance space. Green noted: “I think they’re going to play around with seating there, so it can be more flexible than perhaps it was in the past. So it can do slightly more theatery style [shows]… but then can be moved and cleared for club nights.”

The reopening follows a protracted battle with developers and local authorities. Green revealed that the project faced significant setbacks, including damage caused by squatters last year.

“Squatters moved in on New Year’s Eve and just really caused a lot of damage, which could have actually scuppered the whole project frankly. They stole everything.” This setback delayed the reopening by several months, Green said.

As part of the reopening process, the campaign team is conducting a survey to gather community input on the venue’s future programming. The survey can be found by clicking here.