New LGBTQ+ theatre and workspace to open on former site of XXL London

Southwark Council has announced plans to invest £1.5 million into the former site of popular gay club night XXL to create a new LGBTQ+ venue.

The space, located in two railway arches at Bankside Yards, will reportedly feature a theatre and workspace, as per Southwark News. XXL closed its doors in 2019 despite a nearly 6,000 signature strong petition to keep its doors open.

The space will reportedly be ready for use in 2026, having previously committed to a 2022 opening.

“These are major projects that will directly benefit residents and businesses and help us to build a better and fairer Southwark for all,” Cllr Helen Dennis, Cabinet Member for New Homes and Sustainable Development said of the investments.

“Our LGBTQ+ community will massively benefit from the new space and the facilities on offer, and we’re also investing to make sure that both a new site with 100 per affordable housing and the Bakerloo Line Extension can happen.

“Making sure money from developers is reinvested back into our communities is a vital part of what we do and we’ll keep ensuring that money goes towards making a real difference and improving life for the people of Southwark.”

Following the closure of the XXL in 2019, the council pledged space for a new queer venue following much criticism surrounding the closure. James McNeill, one of XXL’s co-founders, said at the time: “We are going to close and that’s it. Southwark Council haven’t provided us with any help.

“We had two emergency meetings. They basically washed their hands of us.”

Since the closure of its London space, XXL has continued to host nights in other parts of the UK, including Brighton and Birmingham. In its time, XXL courted much controversy for its strict men-only door policy.