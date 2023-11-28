Samantha Fox ‘in talks’ to guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series six

Samantha Fox could be appearing as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series six, the star has revealed.

Speaking to Attitude, the singer shared how she was “in talks” to appear on the as-yet-unannounced sixth series of the popular show.

“I’d love to be a judge,” she said. “I’ve seen people playing me in drag many times, so it’s something that really interests me and it’s a lot of fun. I think a few of them could teach me how to do my makeup – the makeup they do is just amazing. I love watching it; I love glitz and glamour.”

The global pop icon also said how she saw the recent lip sync battle to her hit ‘Touch Me’ between Michael Marouli and Cara Melle’ as it unfolded, saying, “I loved it”.

“I got so many emails about it and DMs from fans, so I quickly stuck it on. I was like, ‘Ooh, I’m on telly!’ I was touched.”

“He loves it, RuPaul”

Sam said she “loves” RuPaul, adding: “His favourite song of mine, he tweets it often, is ‘Naughty Girls Need Love Too’. He loves it, RuPaul.”

The star also revealed that she’s working on a new album with a queer “love is love” theme.

“All the lyrics on the album will be about being yourself, all positive. Love is love, and we have to believe that,” she said.

“That’s what happened to me when I met a woman. I knew, bang, I was in love and I was gay. I’d experimented in my life and had fabulous boyfriends but then I fell in love with a woman.”

Sam was with her long-term partner Myra for 16 years, before she sadly passed away of cancer in 2015. The TV personality has been married to Linda Olsen since last year.

“[Myra and I] were together for 16 years and we would still be now if she wasn’t terminal, but God has given me Linda.”

“I get so many emails from young people thanking me for coming out”

Talking about the role of her upcoming album, Sam said she believes the visibility of prominent queer figures is increasingly important.

“In the last five years, coming out has become easier for people than it was. Now, it’s so acceptable, and it’s time to make music to bring people together – and I think music does,” she explained.

“I get so many emails from young people thanking me for coming out, because it really helped them to come out to their parents. A lot of their parents are fans of Samantha Fox, so they kind of say to their dad, ‘Look – Sam Fox came out. You still love her, don’t you?’ and it’s really helped them.”

