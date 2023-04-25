Sam Smith postpones another Gloria tour date after being struck down with illness

Sam Smith has cancelled another date on their Gloria tour after originally falling ill last week.

The ‘Unholy’ singer, 30, told fans ahead of their Birmingham show that the date would now be pushed back.

In a message on Instagram, they explained themselves and their team were “still really not well” in a heartfelt update.

“It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria” – Sam Smith

Sam announced: “Sailors, I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule out Birmingham show to the 27th of May 2023.

“It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria.

“I don’t want you to experience it at anything less.”

It’s believed Sam has been struck down with a virus.

Sam Smith has confirmed they have postponed their Birmingham date (Image: Instagram/Sam Smith)

They added: “Thank you so much for understanding. I know how excited everyone is to see the show, and I feel the same about seeing all of you.”

It comes after Sam issued a similar statement just days ago prior over a show at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro.

This will now take play on 25 May, two days before the rescheduled Birmingham gig.

The Gloria tour has so far received a flood of rave reviews from critics.

Attitude caught up on one of Sam’s shows last week when they appeared at London’s O2 arena.

“This show is about many things, but at its core it’s about freedom,” Sam told fans who packed into the venue.

During their set, the performer also wore a headdress featuring the name of Brianna Ghey, a trans girl who was murdered earlier this year.