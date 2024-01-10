Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan explains on-screen chemistry with Jacob Elordi: ‘It ain’t just for the cameras’

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has addressed his on-screen chemistry with Saltburn co-star Jacob Elordi.

In the recently-released film, the actors play Oxford University students Felix and Oliver, who forge a close friendship and spend a scandalous summer together at Felix’s family’s country manor.

It is made clear in the film that Oliver has sexual feelings for Felix, and occasionally, it is implied that they are reciprocated.

“When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy” – Barry Keoghan

Speaking about his and Jacob’s performance in a new interview with GQ, Barry explained: “I’m really flirtin’. We were constantly close.”

Jacob and Barry in Saltburn (Image: Amazon Prime UK)

The 31-year-old, went on: “It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]. Me and Jacob—he’s like a brother to me, honestly.



“I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean? It’s not like, ‘Oh, don’t come near me’—it’s like, I’m comfortable. When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy.”

My sexuality is Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan almost kissing at the #Saltburn premiere



pic.twitter.com/JW8GZfU6gJ — David Opie (@DavidOpie) November 15, 2023

Barry’s comments follow the pair leaning in for a kiss at last November’s LA premiere of Saltburn, which also stars Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant.

Barry’s other screen credits include The Banshees of Inisherin, The Killing of Sacred Deer and The Green Knight.

Saltburn is streaming on Amazon Prime UK now.