Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan explains on-screen chemistry with Jacob Elordi: ‘It ain’t just for the cameras’
"When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy"
Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has addressed his on-screen chemistry with Saltburn co-star Jacob Elordi.
In the recently-released film, the actors play Oxford University students Felix and Oliver, who forge a close friendship and spend a scandalous summer together at Felix’s family’s country manor.
It is made clear in the film that Oliver has sexual feelings for Felix, and occasionally, it is implied that they are reciprocated.
Speaking about his and Jacob’s performance in a new interview with GQ, Barry explained: “I’m really flirtin’. We were constantly close.”
The 31-year-old, went on: “It ain’t just for the cameras and the premiere[s]. Me and Jacob—he’s like a brother to me, honestly.
“I think when you’re comfortable with someone, you can be as close as you want, you know what I mean? It’s not like, ‘Oh, don’t come near me’—it’s like, I’m comfortable. When I’m comfortable around people, I’m comfy.”
Barry’s comments follow the pair leaning in for a kiss at last November’s LA premiere of Saltburn, which also stars Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant.
Barry’s other screen credits include The Banshees of Inisherin, The Killing of Sacred Deer and The Green Knight.
Saltburn is streaming on Amazon Prime UK now.