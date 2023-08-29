Rustin: Netflix debuts trailer about gay civil rights activist

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming drama Rustin, which focuses on the gay civil rights activist and organiser, Bayard Rustin.

The film set to debut in selected theatres in November, sees Colman Domingo star as Rustin, a man who helped organise the historic 1963 March on Washington.

It was here Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. gave his infamous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

(L to R) Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin (Image: Netflix)

In the trailer, we see Rustin organise the protest in eight weeks. He is criticised by Chris Rock’s character, Roy Wilkins, for his “attention grabbing antics.”

Wilkins also scouls as he says “let’s not mention the unmentionable,” as we see Rustin embraced by a male partner.

As well as rallying speeches the central character is also seen proclaiming defiantly “on the day I was born Black, I was also born a homosexual.”

He also tells someone: “They either believe in freedom and justice for all or they do not.”

A synopsis for the film reads: “The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known.

“He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.”

The film is directed by DGA award and five-time Tony award winner George C. Wolfe.

As well as Domingo and Rock, the film stars Glynn Turman, Jeffrey Wright, and Audra McDonald.

Rustin will be available from 17 November.