Russell T Davies and Whoopi Goldberg call for Star Trek and Doctor Who crossover

Russell T Davies and Whoopi Goldberg have joined forces to call for a Star Trek and Doctor Who crossover, after the pair met in person for the first time.

In an Instagram reel, the two sat side by side after more than a decade of trying to meet, using the moment to pitch a crossover between the hit sci-fi franchises.

Goldberg, who has played the character Guinan in the Star Trek franchise since 1988, said she believes America needs its own Doctor Who.

“Let’s do Doctor Who and Star Trek” – Whoopi Goldberg pitching the sci-fi crossover alongside Russell T Davies

Dubbing the 70-year-old actress his “new wife”, the Doctor Who screenwriter said: “Myself and my new wife have a message for the people.”

“Come on!” Goldberg urged. “The ultimate crossover, let’s do Doctor Who and Star Trek,” Davies added, pitching the potential sci-fi collaboration.

“We need Doctor Who and Star Trek done. We need a Doctor Who here in America as well,” Goldberg said – a suggestion Davies, who is based in the UK, jokingly deemed “controversial”.

The 62-year-old producer, whose new Doctor Who spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea recently concluded on BBC One, stressed that the collaboration is not yet official.

“This is in no means official before you all start writing” – Davies confirming there is no official collaboration

“This is in no means official before you all start writing,” he said, to which Goldberg added: “We need a Who just about this time.”

During his time in the US, Davies and his newly announced model boyfriend Oliver Cole, were able to attend Goldberg’s American talk show The View, starring Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

The Doctor Who showrunner, who went Instagram-official with the 27-year-old over the festive period, enjoyed a romantic winter getaway in New York, sharing moments with The Traitors US host Alan Cumming and actor Jonathan Groff.

