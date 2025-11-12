Celebrity Traitors US line-up: Lisa Rinna, Colton Underwood and Monét X Change lead LGBTQ+ fan favourites

The star-studded cast of Celebrity Traitors US has been announced, and queer fans are thrilled to see favourites like Lisa Rinna, Monét X Change and Colton Underwood leading the line-up.

Following the conclusion of Celebrity Traitors UK, where Alan Carr claimed the charity prize over faithfuls like Tom Daley and outlasted fellow traitor Cat Burns, Alan Cumming is back to host the US edition.

In the previous stateside season, the Faithfuls emerged victorious, defeating traitors that included RuPaul’s Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen.

In a dramatic high-camp Peacock trailer, Cumming can be seen looking deviously dashing in all back setting the tone for the fourth edition of the celebrity game of deception.

“All the word’s a stage. And all the people, merely players,” Cumming introduces the cast set to appear 8 January 2026 only on Peacock.

Lisa Rinna

(Image: Peacock)

“I think I am going to play this game in a way that maybe no one has every played it”

Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and LGBTQ+ ally – who will she accuse of being a traitor at the roundtable instead of just surviving a dinner party from hell?

Colton Underwood

(Image: Peacock)

“The gloves are off and we’re going to be throwing haymakers right from the beginning”

The former Bachelor star, who came out as gay in 2021, Underwood has since become an advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility. And just like love on The Bachelor, will he be able to charm the rest of the celebrity cast and snatch the prize money?

Monét X Change

(Image: Peacock)

“No baby, I came to be treacherous, shady and win this money, okay?

Drag performer and co-winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4, Monét X Change survived the Snatch Game, now, can she snatch the prize money?

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

(Image: Peacock)

“Can we have a break?”

The first out gay man of colour to win Survivor (Survivor 44), Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho will put his survival skills to the test in the castle.

Kristen Kish

(Image: Peacock)

“I will do whatever I need to do”

Top Chef winner and host, Kristen Kish is celebrated for her visibility as a lesbian woman on TV. A delight in the kitchen, but how will she handle the heat at the roundtable?

Johnny Weir

(Image: Peacock)

“I’m going to try and win this thing with love and kindness.”

Two-time Olympic figure skater and outspoken advocate for gay athletes, JohnnyWeir will have to prove whether he can grace the game as elegantly as he does the rink – or will he slip and be banished?

The full cast-list of Celebrity Traitors US:



– Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

– Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai, Ladies of London)

– Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

– Donna Kelce (“Mama Kelce,” mother of NFL star Travis Kelce)

– Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

– Eric Nam (singer-songwriter, K-pop artist, actor)

– Ian Terry (Big Brother winner, Big Brother: All Stars)

– Johnny Weir (Olympic figure skater)

– Kristen Kish (Top Chef host)

– Rob Cesternino (Survivor: The Amazon, All-Stars, podcaster)

– Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

– Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars champion)

– Maura Higgins (Love Island, Dancing on Ice, I’m a Celebrity…)

– Michael Rapaport (actor, Friends, My Name Is Earl)

– Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 co-winner)

– Natalie Anderson (The Amazing Race, Survivor: Winners at War)

– Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

– Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

– Ron Funches (comedian, Trolls, 6 Underground)

– Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach, One Tree Hill)

– Tara Lipinski (Olympic gold medalist figure skater)

– Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother 23)

– Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor 44 winner)