Russell T Davies welcomes Tip Toe landing US broadcaster: ‘The President of the free world talks with hatred’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Screenwriter Russell T Davies welcomes Channel 4 queer drama Tip Toe landing a US broadcaster, highlighting its importance under Donald Trump’s governance.

The dark new five-part thriller from Davies debuted on Channel 4 on 31 May 2026, starring Emmy-winning actor Alan Cumming as he navigates rising anti-LGBTQ+ hostility in Manchester’s Canal Street.

US broadcaster Starz picked up the US and Canadian rights in June, and it is set to be available to watch later in 2026.

“The President of the free world talks with hatred, bile and anger about minorities” – Russell T Davies on Tip Toe US release

Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, Davies praises the broadcaster for their “nerve”.

“It’s very good news that it’s been picked up in the US by Starz, because a lot of the arguments in Tip Toe address many of the problems that come when the President of the free world talks with hatred, bile and anger about minorities,” says Davies.

“I think that has given permission – this is said on screen in Tip Toe – given permission to the whole world, or certainly the whole manifestation, to rise up in arms.”

Davies praised Starz for their “nerve” in a world where governments are attempting to censor broadcasters

“We made Tip Toe without any American money and kind of imagined it would never get shown there, so the fact it will be shown is really exciting and says a lot about Starz.”

Davies honours their “nerve in a world where everyone, well governments are trying to censor broadcasters. Very, very exciting.”

Davies executive produces Tip Toe alongside Quay Street Productions CEO Nicola Shindler, director Peter Hoar and Cumming. Phil Collinson serves as producer, while Andy Pryor handled casting.