Russell T Davies reflects on late husband Andrew Smith’s death: ‘My greatest loss’

Tip Toe screenwriter Russell T Davies has shared that the death of his late husband, Andrew Smith, has been his “greatest loss”.

The pair had been together for 20 years, marrying in 2012. Smith died in 2018 following a long, eight-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Speaking on the On the Marie Curie Couch podcast, Davies revealed that his late husband chose not to confront his diagnosis, despite doctors initially estimating he had between a year and 18 months to live.

Russell T Davies’ late husband, Andrew Smith, died in 2018

Smith went on to live for eight years, with Davies holding his husband’s hand when he died, something he said was “very important” to him.

The acclaimed producer said it was those later years that have stuck with him the most. “It’s not that I can’t remember them, it’s just that’s not where my mind goes,” said Davies.

“We must have had a million meals in restaurants, we had holidays, we went to New York together, we did all sorts of things. When I summon them up now, I can remember them very clearly. But they’re not where my mind goes.”

“I would so have wished that to continue” – Davies on wanting to continue life with Smith

He described looking after his late husband as “hard work”, “exhausting” and “kind of enervating”, though he said it would not stop him from doing it for “another 50 years”.

“I would so have wished that to continue,” said Davies, adding: “I would absolutely take that burden on,” describing those later years as some of their happiest memories.

Davies recently went public with his new boyfriend, Oliver Cole, celebrating their first anniversary in July 2026.

Cole is the first relationship Davies has shared publicly since the death of his late husband. The pair have posted holiday snaps together and recently attended the 2026 Attitude Pride Awards as a couple.

Glioblastoma

Symptoms:

New headaches

Nausea or sickness

Blurred vision

Feeling unusually sleepy

Problems with concentration

Advice:

If you are experiencing symptoms associated with a brain tumour, speak to your local GP or a specialist.

They will determine whether you need a referral to a hospital for further tests.

For more information, visit the NHS website.