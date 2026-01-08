RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Series 3 cast revealed: Kate Butch, Sminty Drop and Zahirah Zapanta return

They’re back! Kate Butch, Sminty Drop and Zahirah Zapanta are set to return to our TV screens after being announced as contestants on series 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

Welcoming standout queens from across the global Drag Race universe, RuPaul will put ten returning competitors to the test as they battle for the title of “Queen of the Mother Tucking World”.

Aiming to succeed reigning champion Tia Kofi, who won the second season in 2024, the newly announced glamazon cast will compete for a cash prize of £50,000 on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

Kate Butch, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 5

Kate Butch made an instant impact as a comedy queen, earning laughs, a RuPeter badge and delivering a “wild Kate Bush” on Snatch Game surging her all the way to 5th place in Series 5.

Since then, they’ve thrived with a successful stage and screen career, winning Celebrity Mastermind dressed as the Shrek Dragon, and landing a role on the West End. Kate is ready to slay for the UK!

Sminty Drop, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4

Sminty Drop made her mark on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK legs first, with high fashion and a viral “sad-twerk” exit finishing 9th place in Series 4, cementing her as an icon.

Since then, she’s toured globally, walked Paris Fashion Week and returns meaning business: “I’m never going to be Miss Congeniality. They need to know who the top dog is.”

Zahirah Zapanta, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 6

Zahirah Zapanta made a bold Drag Race entrance and quickly becoming a fan favourite thanks to her design skills, body and looks, landing her in 10th place.

After an early exit, the Filipino-born Nottingham queen returns determined to unleash her full beauty-queen potential for an highly anticipated comeback.

Mariah Balenciaga, RuPaul’s Drag Race USA Series 3

Representing the US, Mariah Balenciaga is takes viewers back to Series 3 of Drag Race. A polished glamazon who debuted in New York’s ballroom scene in 1999 and competed retuned in All Stars five in 2020.

Now 44 and the most experienced queen in the cast, Mariah is back and ready for her next evolution: “Y’all are going to get Mariah 3.0. I don’t care what it takes, I’m doing it!”

Gawdland, Drag Race Thailand Series 3

Bangkok drag star Gawdland sashayed all the way to the final of Drag Race Thailand with glamour and high-energy performances.

Now taking on the UK and global stage, they are clear they are not here to make allies: “This is not RuPaul’s best friend race… I’m here to win.”

Fontana, Drag Race Sweden Series 1

Brazil born queen Fontana was a Drag Race Sweden finalist, as runner up she established themselves as one of Sweden’s finest drag queens.

Similarly to her high energy performances on her international season, she said: “I’m not here to play dirty, but I am here to take out the trash. I am ready to fight.”

Melinda Verga, Canada’s Drag Race Series 4

Filipino-Canadian queen Melinda Verga shone bright on Drag Race Canada, finishing fifth, with comedy, charisma and a memorable Snatch Game as Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, securing her as a fan favourite.

She’s ready to pull out all the stops on the UK stage: “I’m ready for some backstabbing and manipulation, I’ll send these bitches home.”

Serena Morenam, Drag Race Mexico Series 1

Finishing 8th place on Drag Race Mexico, Serena Morenam promises the bring chaos in her bid to become “Queen of the Mother Tucking World”.

“I’m a nasty lady. I’m Mexican. Don’t mess with me,” she said fiercely.

Minty Fresh, Drag Race Philippines Series 1

Minty Fresh was a frontrunner on Drag Race Philippines series 1, praised for her runways but less so in the girl group challenge, ultimately finishing fifth.

She’s ready to bring the glamour: “It’s a full production, baby. You’ll be obsessed. I’m not a showgirl, I’m a headliner.”

The Only Naomy, Drag Race Germany Series 1

Tucking in for a fierce comeback, The Only Naomy is back after finishing tenth on Drag Race Germany series 1.

She set the tone for her season’s character arc: “Don’t mess with me, I might be the villain of the season.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Series 3 premieres on BBC iPlayer on 27 January 2026.

