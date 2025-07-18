RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 has crowned its queen

After a season packed with gag-worthy twists, returning queens and scissor-free lip-sync showdowns (yes Lydia we’re talking about you), RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 has finally crowned its winner.

It all culminated in a final, fabulous face-off: Ginger Minj vs Jorgeous, battling to The Weather Girls’ iconic anthem ‘It’s Raining Men’, where in a full-circle moment for the queen, who first competed on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race and later appeared on All Stars seasons two and six… have you guessed it yet?

Well, before we reveal who our current reigning All Stars queen is, let’s look back at some of the most iconic moments from this season of All Stars 10.

Set the tie, we mean tone, for the season

There were some iconic looks this season, but the moment that truly set the tone came the second Bosco strutted shoulders first onto the main stage.

Bosco had a tie and a dream… that girl made her entrance shoulders first, with zebra print shoulder pads bigger than your mum’s 1980s work blazer. An erect hairdo that got us at the office quite excited, and a face that said: “I’m here to take your job, crown and your man.” But what really had us all living was the tie, a single, bold scarlet red strip of fabric that stretched all the way from her neck and covered only her womanhood. Now that is a woman, ladies and gentlemen.

Even RuPaul agreed, saying what all of us at home were thinking: “I just can’t take my eyes off your breasts.”

‘Your favourite extra special judge’s favourite extra special guest judge’

This season had some amazing guest judges, from Ariana Grande to Cynthia Erivo to Ice Spice, but one star went above… or maybe below, depending on how you see it.

Enter Chappell Roan as a life-sized sex doll.

Looking good enough to get us ‘Naked in Manhattan’, Roan showed up in more latex than the Attitude editorial team on a Saturday night, and looked like she was ready to ride more than just a Pink Pony. Legs wide open (literally… those inflatable limbs were pumped up edging to pop), she declared to RuPaul: “In the words of Sasha Colby, I am your favourite extra special judge’s favourite extra special guest judge.”

Every show needs its own villain

When Mistress Isabelle Brooks shantayed away, it marked the end of a reign of chaos. There was never a dull moment with Mistress around. As she once said (or maybe it was Scarlet Envy… or Cardi B, we genuinely don’t know anymore), “Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain?”

Episode 11 was peak drama from start to finish. It kicked off with a cross of words between Mistress and Aja, the morning after Mistress had landed in the bottom two. While Aja was talking to Ginger about how it felt being “safe,” Mistress could be seen sniggering in the background.

When Aja clocked it and asked, “What’s funny?” Mistress replied with her signature smirk “Nothing. I’m listening.”

But the villainy didn’t stop there. As Aja kept talking, Mistress flicked her hair to the side, leaned in, and laughed right in her face… GAG. The conversation did not stop there, let’s say.

Later that episode, in a lipsync against Lydia B. Kollins, Mistress lost, and just like that, the diva was out. As she sashayed away, Bosco, Georgous, and Lydia were in tears. Meanwhile, Aja looked like she was trying not to burst out laughing. Karma’s a b**ch, and apparently she wears two-inch heels.

Spoiler alert! One queen made a Colby comeback

After being entered twice at the end of episode 11’s draw (because once is never enough for a Colby), Kerri Colby made her triumphant return to the competition. A season 14 legend and Pink Bracket beauty, she strutted back into the werk room like it was her home (Well, half of these queens have been there enough times to know each other… we mean it, inside out).

“Karma’s a bitch… but thank God she’s my bestie,” Kerri said to the camera.

And the winner is…

The winner of All Stars 10 was announced as none other than Ginger Minj… finally! Snatching her crown on her fourth attempt.

We’ve watched Ginger evolve into the living drag legend she is today, ever since she first appeared on our screens in season seven, way back in 2015. A finalist then, a winner now, 10 years later, she finally got her crown… one that fits perfectly on her new, freshly styled head.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 grand finale is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus.