It’s time to meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10!

Can you believe we’re on the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars?

The popular spin-off which unites queens from across the US franchise’s previous 17 standard seasons, each returning for another punt at the crown, returns on Friday, 9 May exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

To whet your appetite for the upcoming season, the lovely folk at WOW Presents Plus have ru-vealed the latest cast, featuring a number of fan favourites and bona fide legends including Ginger Minj, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Kerri Colby and Jorgeous.

You can find the full cast below:

Bosco

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Olivia Lux

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Phoenix

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Aja

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Irene The Alien

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Deja Skye

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Jorgeous

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Tina Burner

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Nicole Paige Brooks

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Lydia B Kollins

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Kerri Colby

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Cynthia Lee Fontaine

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Denali

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Ginger Minj

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Daya Betty

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Acid Betty

(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Alyssa Hunter