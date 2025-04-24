 Skip to main content

Home Culture Culture Film & TV

24 April 2025

It’s time to meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars returns for a tenth season, featuring fan favourites including Ginger Minj, Aja, Kerri Colby and Jorgeous

By Gary Grimes

Can you believe we’re on the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars?

The popular spin-off which unites queens from across the US franchise’s previous 17 standard seasons, each returning for another punt at the crown, returns on Friday, 9 May exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

To whet your appetite for the upcoming season, the lovely folk at WOW Presents Plus have ru-vealed the latest cast, featuring a number of fan favourites and bona fide legends including Ginger Minj, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Kerri Colby and Jorgeous.

You can find the full cast below:

Bosco

Bosco
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Olivia Lux

Olivia Lux
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Phoenix

Phoenix
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Aja

Aja
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Irene The Alien

Irene The Alien
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Deja Skye

Deja Skye
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Jorgeous

Jorgeous
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Tina Burner

Tina Burner
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Nicole Paige Brooks

Nicole Paige Brooks
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Lydia B Kollins

Lydia B Kollins
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Mistress Isabelle Brooks
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Kerri Colby

Kerri Colby
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Cynthia Lee Fontaine

Cynthia Lee Fontaine
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Denali

Denali
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Daya Betty

Daya Betty
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Acid Betty

Acid Betty
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Alyssa Hunter

Alyssa Hunter
(Image: WOW Presents Plus)
In This Article: