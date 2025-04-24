It’s time to meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10!
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars returns for a tenth season, featuring fan favourites including Ginger Minj, Aja, Kerri Colby and Jorgeous
By Gary Grimes
Can you believe we’re on the tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars?
The popular spin-off which unites queens from across the US franchise’s previous 17 standard seasons, each returning for another punt at the crown, returns on Friday, 9 May exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.
To whet your appetite for the upcoming season, the lovely folk at WOW Presents Plus have ru-vealed the latest cast, featuring a number of fan favourites and bona fide legends including Ginger Minj, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Kerri Colby and Jorgeous.
You can find the full cast below: