RuPaul announces surprise memoir in emotional video: “It’s finally here”

RuPaul has announced the upcoming launch of his memoir, in an emotional video posted to Instagram.

Revealing the title as The House of Hidden Meanings, the book is due to launch in March 2024.

“After two-and-a-half years, it’s finally here. My memoir. I’m so excited and so anxious at the same time,” a tearful RuPaul said in a video posted to his IG page.

“Much of this world today, it feels so hostile. And it’s just a scary place to be vulnerable in but… I did it. So get ready!”

Speaking to Vogue, the RuPaul’s Drag Race creator says the book will focus mainly on his life before the hit show, in a “raw, introspective tone.” This includes a chapter on RuPaul experimenting with hard drugs as a teen and losing his virginity.

“I feel like I’ve kept up a poker face and held my cards close to my chest my whole life, and I still do that, because it’s a protection mechanism,” he told the publication.

“I wanted it to look back on the past and uncover the hidden meaning behind each event”

He also explained that the book’s name came about because “underneath every story is another story that really tells you what’s going on, and I wanted it to look back on the past and uncover the hidden meaning behind each event.”

RuPaul grew up in San Diego in the 1970s and moved to Atlanta as a young adult, becoming involved in its punk and drag scenes. He later relocated to New York City, where his career as a drag queen took off in the 1980s and 90s, leading to music, TV, and eventually worldwide fame with RuPaul’s Drag Race.

With his new memoir, it’s hoped that the usually private star will open up about the pivotal moments in his life and career – not to mention the inevitable celebrity encounters.

The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul is available to pre-order now from Amazon UK.