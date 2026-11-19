With Robert Pattinson being sworn in as the new James Bond, it only feels right to look back at the men who held the 007 title before him. While they may be best known for their taste in martinis, women and guns (in more ways than one), there are plenty of other on-screen moments that have caught viewers’ attention. Away from saving the world and chasing Bond girls, some of these actors have also locked lips with men.



We’re yet to see an openly gay actor take on the role of the world’s most famous spy, but boy, some of the Bonds in question certainly haven’t shied away from exploring same-sex affection on screen. From Daniel Craig to Sean Connery, here are all the James Bond actors who’ve shared a kiss with another man on screen.

Daniel Craig

Infamous (2006) – kisses Toby Jones

Daniel Craig in Infamous (2006) (Image: Warner Bros)

Before James Bond, Daniel Craig was a murderer! Well, on screen at least. In Infamous (2006), Craig plays Perry Smith, one half of the convicted-murderer duo who become the subject of Truman Capote’s book In Cold Blood, with Toby Jones playing the writer.

During one prison visit, Perry opens up about his feelings for Capote, and the feeling appears to be very much mutual. The pair share a passionate kiss in Perry’s cell.

Queer (2024) – kisses Drew Starkey

Daniel Craig in Queer (2024) (Image: A24)

Craig was also busy getting hot and heavy with Drew Starkey in Queer (2024). Craig stars as William Lee, an American expatriate living in 1950s Mexico City who becomes infatuated with Eugene Allerton, a younger former serviceman played by Starkey.

As Lee pursues Eugene, their relationship quickly turns passionate, with the pair sharing more than just a few steamy kisses along the way.

Queer (2024) – Omar Apollo

Maybe not a kiss on the lips, per se, but this steamy moment between our former James Bond and Omar Apollo is one for the books… or the bedside drawer.

Making his big-screen debut as the Chimu Bar Guy in Queer, Apollo catches Lee’s (Craig) eye in a Mexico City gay bar, and things take a predictable turn. In a seedy hotel room, Apollo drops his trousers and turns his back to the camera. It’s enough to leave your cocktail shaking.

Sean Connery

Colombe (1960) – kisses Richard Pasco

Sean Connery in Colombe (1960) (Image: BBC)

Before he became our first James Bond in 1962, Sean Connery made television history with what is believed to be the first man-on-man kiss broadcast on British television. In the 1960 BBC adaptation of French playwright Jean Anouilh’s Colombe, Connery plays Julien, while Richard Pasco plays his brother, Paul. Yes, the pair kiss… but not quite in the way you might think! In an attempt to get to the bottom of his wife’s attraction to his brother, Julien kisses Paul on the lips to find out what makes him such an irresistible kisser.

Pierce Brosnan

The Out-Laws (2023) – kisses Adam DeVine

Pierce Brosnan in The Out-Laws (2023) (Image: Netflix)

Mamma Mia!… wrong show. After Pierce Brosnan stole our hearts as the fifth James Bond, he went on to steal kisses from his future son-in-law in Netflix comedy The Out-Laws. When Billy (Brosnan) first meets Owen, played by Adam DeVine, the soon-to-be father-in-law skips the traditional macho handshake – feared by gay men across the globe – and greets him with a kiss on the lips. Here’s a message to the dads who look like Brosnan: be more like him.

Robert Pattinson

Little Ashes (2008) – kisses Javier Beltrán

Robert Pattinson in Little Ashes (2008) (Image: Kaleidoscope Entertainment)

Before he was named the next James Bond, Robert Pattinson was busy sucking necks in Twilight and, more importantly, locking lips with Javier Beltrán. In Little Ashes (2008), Pattinson plays surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, who embarks on a passionate romance with poet Federico García Lorca, played by Beltrán. In one scene, the pair strip off underneath the moonlight and share a kiss. They also kiss on another occasion, equally as steamy. For all our sakes, let’s hope this Bond comes with a little more MLM action.