Rolling Stone UK Awards 2024 red carpet: JADE, Nile Rodgers and more step out in style

The great and good of music, TV and film stepped out for the Rolling Stone UK Awards last night (Thursday 28 November 2024.)

The event, which took place at Camden Roundhouse in London, was attended by everyone from ‘Anything Could Happen’ singer Ellie Goulding to Chic icon Nile Rodgers.

Cassyette (Image: Kit Oates/Rolling Stone UK) Bimini (Image: Kit Oates/Rolling Stone UK) Adele Roberts [right] and Kate Holderness (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Alma’s Not Normal star Jayde Adams played host for the night.

Trophy-winners included former Little Mix star JADE, who won the Trailblazer Award, and The Breakthrough Award, which was won by English Teacher.

“I’m shooting a video next week, actually, for the next single!” JADE told Attitude on the red carpet. “The album’s coming out early next year.”

“There will be a few songs before then. I’ve got it all ready to go!” the 31-year-old, known for songs ‘Angel of my Dream’ and ‘Fantasy’ furthermore added.

