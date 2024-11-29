JADE to shoot new video next week ahead of album coming ‘early next year’ (exclusive)

JADE shared that she has new music on the way – and very soon! – while speaking to Attitude at last night’s Rolling Stone UK Awards.

The former Little Mix star, who released one of the most critically-acclaimed debut singles of 2024 with ‘Angel of My Dreams’, won the Trailblazer Award at last night’s ceremony.

“I’m shooting a video next week, actually, for the next single!” the star told us on the red carpet. “The album’s coming out early next year.

“There will be a few songs before then. I’ve got it all ready to go!”

JADE with boyfriend Jordan Stephens at last night’s awards (Image: Rolling Stone UK/Attitude)

The star also discussed hanging with the Sugababes, saying: “I had a writing session with them. I love those girls. They’re so talented – they’re in my top three girl bands of all time.”

“Chappell’s really done the damn thing, hasn’t she?” – JADE

Chatting to Attitude at Camden Roundhouse, the ‘Fantasy’ singer also heaped praise on ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer Chappell Roan.

Asked for her LGBTQ pop star of the year, JADE said: “Chappell! Just ’cause she’s really done the dame thing, hasn’t she? She’s grafted for years, which I’m very inspired by, and now she’s blown up – rightly so.

“She’s held her boundaries in place. Like it or lump it, this is me – this is what you’re all gonna enjoy!”

Asked for her favourite song of the year, JADE replied: ‘If not ‘Angel of My Dreams’… I did love the Billie and Charli XCX moment [‘Guess’]. You can’t avoid it, can you! Every time I put Spotify on, it’s the first song that comes on. I guess just for cultural reset, it was Charli and Billie.”

In her cover interview for the new issue of Rolling Stone UK, out now, JADE furthermore reflected on going solo after Little Mix went on hiatus in 2021.

“In hindsight, I was freaking out about existing without the group and thought I had to jump on the hype of us just disbanding,” the 31-year-old said.

“If I’d released then, I would’ve been anxious and have put so much pressure on myself to be as big as [Little Mix] was.”