Ricky Martin playfully calls out OnlyFans star for posting suspected AI shirtless images: ‘We’ve never even met’

Ricky Martin called out Spanish OnlyFans star Mario Salvador after he posted a suspected shirtless AI image of the pair together, with the singer in just a towel.

Salvador shared the picture on Instagram on Sunday (14 December), tagging Martin in a four-slide carousel of them together.

The ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer was quick to respond a day later in the comments, claiming the photo was fake with a playful remark in Spanish.

“No no no no. Don’t lie, gentleman” – Ricky Martin replied to the OnlyFans deepfake with a playful comment

“No no no no. Don’t lie, gentleman. We’ve never even met,” reads the English translation of Martin’s message. “Who knows if someday, but not yet,” he added, with a winky face emoji.

Martin is not publicly in a relationship, though he is known for his family life as a father of four children, and his marriage to artist Jwan Yosef ended in 2023.

AI deepfakes have been taking social media by storm in recent months. While this one appears harmless, others have not been so playful.

“We can talk privately and get to know each other” – Mario Salvador writes in his OnlyFans bio

A viral trend on TikTok sees controversial straight men, such as Jake Paul and HS TikkyTokky, presenting in a feminine manner and coming out as gay, prompting them to speak out and even threaten to sue.

Salvador is the latest to join the AI trend. However, due to Martin’s response, we can assume he is not bothered, despite sharing the image with over 112,000 followers.

On his OnlyFans description, he introduces himself as “27 years old”, and lists his hobbies as “gym, painting and enjoying nature”. He also enjoys travelling.

Sharing adult content that has garnered over 43,700 likes, he writes: “We can talk privately and get to know each other. I’m single.”

