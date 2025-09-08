Ricky Martin suffers hilarious trouser malfunction before muscle-baring VMA performance

Ricky Martin stole the show before the MTV Video Music Awards even began, sharing shirtless snaps of himself stitching up a rip in his trousers.

The 53-year-old Livin’ La Vida Loca singer revealed he had to sew up the waistband of his outfit moments before taking the stage for his VMAs performance yesterday (7 September).

Sharing behind-the-scenes photos on X, Martin joked: “Lots of laughter, friends and even a little wardrobe malfunction (I can sew if need be by the way).”

Lots of laughter, friends and even a little wardrobe malfunction (I can sew if need be by the way 😆) lots of Make Up and grooming and friends around! it’s gonna be a very special day. Thank you Daniela Vesco for documenting it all this morning. Don’t forget to watch @vmas… pic.twitter.com/A91M6qX7Ze — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) September 7, 2025

The minor mishap didn’t halter the tone of the latin icon medley, where he showed off both his vocals and his toned physique while performing some of his biggest hits, including ‘Pégate’, ‘Shake Your Bon-Bon’, ‘Vente Pa’ Ca’, ‘María’ and ‘The Cup of Life’.

“We just want to break boundaries” – Ricky Martin on winning the first-ever Latin Icon Award at the VMAs

After the performance, Martin was presented with the first-ever Latin Icon Award by Jessica Simpson.

Reflecting on his four-decade career, which began in the boy band Menudo, the Puerto Rican star told the audience: “I am addicted to your applause – that’s why I keep coming back.”

He continued: “It’s been 40 years, I started when I was a baby working, and we’re still here… We just want to unite countries, we just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”

That's our 2025 #VMA Latin Icon Recipient 👏 Honored to honor you, @Ricky_Martin! pic.twitter.com/RrV1gnC1gy — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 8, 2025

“I do it with you in my mind and you in my heart” – Martin to his children in his acceptance speech

He also gave a heartfelt thanks to his children, saying: “Everything I do, I do it with you in my mind and you in my heart.”

Martin shares four children with his ex-husband, LA-based artist Jwan Yosef, who recently told Attitude that co-parenting with the pop icon has been ‘an extremely lovely kind of experience.’

Martin last picked up a VMA in 1999 when ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ earned five trophies, including becoming the first Latin track nominated for Video of the Year.

He was among the evening’s big winners, with Lady Gaga taking home Artist of the Year and Sabrina Carpenter earning her second Moon Person trophy following a show-stopping performance of her new single ‘Tears‘.