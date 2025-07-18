Reneé Rapp has dropped her latest single ‘Why Is She Still Here?’ today (18 July), ahead of her second studio album BITE ME, due out 1 August 2025 via Polydor Records.

Rapp, who is an out and proud lesbian, rose to fame playing Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, transferring her role to the big screen in the 2024 film adaptation.

Since transitioning into music, she has built a fanbase around her chaotic, confident persona – with her new album encouraging fans to “find strength in being authentically, unapologetically themselves.”

Rapp teased the new album earlier this summer, but in the weeks that followed, the internet erupted with Bite Me related content – much of it sparked by the singer’s bold “Bite Me” lip tattoo.

Celebrities joined in, with Paris Hilton posing in a Bite Me printed T-shirt and Charlize Theron wearing a matching vest.

This week’s release comes just weeks before the launch of her BITE ME North American Tour, her biggest headlining run to date, beginning 23 September at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

LA tattoo artist, Mikey Brannon, tattooed “BITE ME” inside @reneerapp’s lower lip pic.twitter.com/ux3Ztrg7By — ★ Reneé Rapp Source ★ (@ReneeRappSource) May 9, 2025

“Y’all scare the shit out of me” – Reneé Rapp on her fanbase

In light of her anticipated album, she recently appearing on Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test. In the interview, she jokingly flirted with the examiner (very much on brand) and candidly spoke about her fanbase.

When asked if she’s ever scared of her fans, she replied: “All the fucking time.”

“I’ll tell you why: Have you ever seen a rabid bunch of white 16-year-old bisexuals unhappy? It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” she added.

“I’ve had so many fights with people and no one – no one – has ever managed to hurt my feelings the way that people in my fandom have.”

Turning to the camera: “Y’all are so intense. With all the love in the world, y’all scare the shit out of me.”

Rapp’s upcoming album BITE ME follows her 2023 debut Snow Angel, which has gained over 1.4 billion streams across platforms.

This rising star’s growing influence across music, film and TV, is cementing herself as one of pop’s compelling LGBTQ+ artists.