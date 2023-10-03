Mean Girls musical is finally coming to the West End – here’s how to buy tickets

Get in, losers, the Mean Girls musical is making its way to London’s West End in 2024.

Based on the hit 2004 movie name of the same name, fans will be delighted to see the adaptation penned by Tina Fey come to stage.

When home-schooled Cady Heron is inducted to North Shore High, she befriends The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen.

However, she soon learns that high school is a whole new game of survival of the fittest, and things take a turn when she devises a plan to end Regina George’s reign.

Of course, she soon learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.

After premiering back in 2017, the Mean Girls musical has received much critical acclaim and made its way to Broadway in April 2018.

Mean Girls is coming to the West End in 2024 (Image: Supplied)

It comes with an award-winning creative team including writer Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw.

The musical’s run will begin in June 2024 at the Savoy Theatre, with tickets going on sale on 1 November 2023.

To be first in line for tickets, fans can sign up for presale access here.

If you’re not able to make it to the theatre, you’re still in luck. The upcoming Mean Girls musical film adaptation from Paramount Pictures will debut in UK cinemas in early 2024.

Tina Fey said: ”We’re so excited to bring Mean Girls to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means.”



Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman added: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe.

“Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

David Ian, CEO of Crossroads Live, said: “I’m beyond thrilled to have been asked to sit with Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman to produce Tina Fey’s iconic Mean Girls. London audiences are in for a real treat.’’