Pride film stars Andrew Scott, Jessica Gunning and Bill Nighy hilariously react to new musical (EXCLUSIVE)

Stars of the 2014 film Pride have jokingly voiced their outrage at the story being adapted into a musical, in a new skit shared exclusively with Attitude ahead of its West End opening.

Andrew Scott, Jessica Gunning, Imelda Staunton, Bill Nighy and Dominic West feature in the tongue-in-cheek video, in which the original cast appear concerned that the stage production could steal attention away from their beloved film.

The clip comes as Pride the Musical prepares to open at London’s Bridge Theatre next month, following sold-out runs at Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre and the National Theatre.

“They’re saying it’s better than the film!” – Imelda Staunton jokingly voicing her outrage at Pride the Musical

In the video, staged as a video call, Scott calls Gunning to complain about the new production, declaring: “I am so pissed off about this new Pride musical. Have you heard about it? It’s disgusting.”

When Gunning points out that the show is moving to the Bridge Theatre, Scott reveals that he even tried to audition for it, but was turned down.

“They said my tap was too weak for it,” he jokes.

As Staunton is brought into the conversation, she moans, “They’re saying it’s better than the film!” prompting further mock outrage from the group.

The chaos continues as Scott attempts to enlist West in their campaign against the musical, with Nighy also joining the increasingly confused conversation – albeit, comically on mute.

At one point, West appears unsure about which Pride the others are discussing, prompting Scott to remind him: “You played my boyfriend, Dom.”

“Pride, the movie is a national treasure” – Jessica Gunning

West eventually offers his own interpretation of Pride, describing it as “a protest, but Kylie Minogue’s there”.

The call descends further into farce before Scott and Gunning attempt to reassure themselves that the film’s legacy is safe.

“Pride, the movie is a national treasure,” Gunning declares, with Scott agreeing that it is “loved by millions” and “cherished”.

What is Pride the Musical about?

Based on the remarkable true story behind the award-winning 2014 film, Pride the Musical follows a group of lesbian and gay activists who join forces with striking miners during the 1984 miners’ strike.

Led by 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton, the campaigners establish Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM), raising money for a small village in South Wales and forging an unlikely bond between two communities.

Members of LGSM were honoured at the 2025 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways.

The musical features a score by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition.

Stephen Beresford, who wrote the original film, has written the musical’s book and lyrics, while Matthew Warchus – who directed the film – has developed and directed the stage production.

Pride the Musical opens at London’s Bridge Theatre on 12 November 2026, with tickets available from £30.