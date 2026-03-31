Pornhub’s latest stats reveal which age group is leading trans porn viewers

Pornhub has dropped its latest trans stats for 2026, in light of today’s celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility.

According to the platform’s latest figures, the older generation has come out on top, consuming more transgender adult content on Pornhub than any other age group.

Data shows that those aged 65+ are 21 percent more likely to watch trans porn – with men eight percent more likely to watch than women.

Adult entertainment star Emma Rose held the number one spot for the second year in a row

The findings offer a striking contrast to the political rhetoric and anti-LGBTQ+ bills of recent years following the appointment of Donald Trump as US president.

Despite this, the transgender category is rising in popularity on the adult entertainment website, with many entertainers seeing their viewership numbers increase.

Adult entertainment star Emma Rose held the number one spot for the second year in a row, followed by Eva Maxim and Ariel Demure.

The US state of Alaska ranked highest for trans content viewership

Search trends tell a similar story, with ‘trans’ remaining the most popular related search term on the site.

Geographically, the US state of Alaska ranked highest for trans content viewership, with users there 28 percent more likely to view trans porn than elsewhere in the country.

In terms of worldwide coverage, Italy topped the list for trans porn consumption for the second year in a row, followed by Uruguay, with the United Kingdom placing third – where viewers are 72 percent more likely to watch trans content.