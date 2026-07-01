Concerns raised over ‘inconsistent’ teachings of sexuality and gender in Welsh schools

Concerns have been raised over “inconsistent” teaching of sexuality and gender in Welsh schools, a new Estyn report has found.

As per the official document, teachers lack confidence in teaching these “complex” areas, claiming they would benefit from more specialist professional learning.

Owen Evans, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, first welcomed the positive outcomes of the investigation, praising “many schools and pupil referral units across Wales” that have created “inclusive and supportive environments” for children to learn about healthy relationships.

Room for improvement

However, despite this progress, sexuality, consent, gender identity and harmful gender stereotypes called for further improvement.

“There are inconsistencies in how some of the more sensitive aspects of Relationships and Sexuality Education are taught,” said Evans.

“As children and young people grow, it is important that learning develops in depth and complexity so that they can build the knowledge, understanding and confidence they need for adult life.”

Owen Evans advised “investing in professional learning” on sexuality, consent, gender identity and harmful gender stereotypes

The report found that children as young as three are typically taught about love, kindness and friendship; from around age seven they explore equality, digital safety and healthy relationships; and from age 14 they cover topics such as consent, gender identity and abusive relationships.

To further address the issues, Evans advised: “By strengthening progression, investing in professional learning and ensuring consistent support across Wales, we can help all learners benefit from high-quality Relationships and Sexuality Education.”

The lack of oversight comes after the Conservative UK Government proposed that schools must not teach about gender identity or provide sex education to children under nine in 2024.

New Relationships, Sex and Health Education guidance comes into effect September 2026

This was later scrapped by the Labour Party in 2025 in its updated Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) guidance, outlining how schools should approach teaching topics related to LGBTQ+ identities, effective September 2026.

The new guidance on Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) recommends teaching sex education in Years 5 and/or 6, but does not prohibit it any earlier.

The updated RSHE guidance states that LGBTQ+ content must be taught: pupils must learn about all protected characteristics under the Equality Act, including sexual orientation and gender reassignment, by the end of secondary education.

Schools are advised to be “mindful” that gender identity is the subject of “significant debate”

However, following the April 2025 Supreme Court ruling defining one’s gender as their “biological sex”, the update advised schools to be “mindful” that gender identity is the subject of “significant debate” and instructed them not to teach that “all people have a gender identity” as fact.