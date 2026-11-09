Bimini, Heidi and Bradley Skeng announced for queer Christmas charity rave

Bimini, Heidi and Bradley Skeng have been announced as part of a star-studded Christmas rave supporting LGBTQ+ homelessness charity The Outside Project.

Titled Drag Hag: A Xmas Story, the event will take place at Walthamstow Trades Hall, London, on 19 December from 6pm–1am.

Creator Steven Braines, aka drag queen Sandra Spitz, celebrated the rave’s festive debut in a news release, drawing on his own personal connection to the cause.

The cause behind the creator

“I didn’t have a key to my own front door for about two years in London. I slept everywhere from friends’ couches to my student brother’s basement, alongside gay saunas, the office I worked in and some places I’d really rather forget,” he said. “The anxiety still rises up in me when I think about it, and no one is immune.

“The Outside Project does such vital work because LGBTIQ+ people are particularly vulnerable to being thrown out of their family home or running away. I’ve been totally overwhelmed by the amount of people who agreed to perform for free also to make this happen!”

Fundraising for The Outside Project

Laik Ecola, co-founder and joint managing director of The Outside Project, said they are thrilled to have Drag Hag and their stellar line-up fundraising for them this December.

“This winter is going to be particularly rough, so we are gearing up to hopefully open our Trans+ Winter Night Shelter in a new, 24-hour venue.

“The queer community in London has had our backs, boosting us to continue developing and fighting for safe, inclusive space for our community, and why we’re so thrilled to have Drag Hag and their stellar line-up fundraising for us at their Xmas do. So much respect, gratitude and solidarity to all involved,” she said.

The night brings together house, disco and garage music, alongside drag performances and dancers.

Drag Hag: A Xmas Story Line-up

The event will feature:

Bimini

Bradley Skeng

Heidi

Sarah Story (BBC Radio 1’s Future Dance)

Brother of Set

Ross Anderson

Drag hosts and performers include Aiden Strickland, Bobby, Chiyo, Clay Taurus, Iris Glamorous, Loren Dell’Arco, Lucia Blayke and creator Sandra Spitz.

Festive drag and ugly Christmas jumpers are encouraged, with all ticket proceeds going towards The Outside Project.

Tickets are on sale now via Dice and the official Walthamstow Trades Hall website.