Heated Rivalry team asks fans for ‘space’ whilst filming season 2

The official Heated Rivalry global Instagram account has published a statement asking fans to respect their ‘space’ whilst filming season 2.

With production scheduled to begin in August 2026, there have already been sightings of leading actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in Toronto in the lead-up to filming.

As Heated Rivalry season 2 gets under way, a notice addressed by “Your Heated Rivalry Family” has been released.

“Please give our cast and crew the space they need” – Heated Rivalry team write to fans

“To our incredible fans and everyone who’s been sharing in the excitement for the show,” the statement began.

“Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us make it the best it can be.

“If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it’ll be worth the wait,” concluded the note.

When is Heated Rivalry season 2 coming out?

Following the release of Heated Rivalry season one in late November 2025, the gay hockey drama broke records and earned widespread acclaim.

The six-part LGBTQ+ sports drama proved such a success that it was renewed for a second season, slated for release in April 2027.

Williams and Storrie have been confirmed to reprise their roles as on-screen lovers Shane and Ilya, picking up roughly 10 years into their relationship, around three years after they were last seen in season one.

What will Heated Rivalry season 2 be about?

Based on author Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, she previously explained that Heated Rivalry season 2 will mostly be based on The Long Game.

“But there’s another book, Role Model, that kind of overlaps it,” she said.

Actor Justice Smith has reportedly been cast in Heated Rivalry season 2 as Harris Dover, a character from Rachel Reid’s Role Model.

Heated Rivalry season 2 is scheduled for an April 2027 release on Sky in the UK.