Madonna and Kylie Minogue debut ‘Love Sensation’ remix at WorldPride Amsterdam – LISTEN HERE

Madonna and Kylie Minogue have given the first live performance of their ‘Love Sensation’ remix during WorldPride Amsterdam.

The pair performed the track during Madonna’s Club Confessions show at AFAS Live on Saturday (2 August), in partnership with MISTR, with Minogue making a surprise appearance during the 30-minute set.

The remix has yet to receive an official studio release, though its live debut follows months of speculation over whether Minogue would appear on Confessions II. The Australian singer had previously denied reports linking her to the album.

The Amsterdam show celebrated the release of Confessions II,

Following ‘Love Sensation’, Minogue remained on stage as Madonna launched into ‘Sorry’, marking the first live performance of the Confessions on a Dance Floor track since 2008.

The Amsterdam show celebrated the release of Confessions II, Madonna’s latest studio album and her reunion with producer Stuart Price, who also collaborated on 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor.

And it came just a day after Minogue reunited with Nick Cave on stage during Brighton Pride to perform their 1995 duet ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’.

When have Madonna and Kylie performed before?

The appearance marked the second time Madonna and Minogue have performed together live. The pair first shared a stage during Madonna’s Celebration Tour stop in Los Angeles in March 2024, performing Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ before singing Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’.

Madonna’s Amsterdam show formed part of her ongoing Club Confessions series, a run of intimate album launch events celebrating Confessions II.

Since the album’s release in July, the pop icon has staged editions in West Hollywood, London, New York City and Paris so far.