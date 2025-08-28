Pedro Pascal set to star in gay romance film De Noche, replacing Joaquin Phoenix as lead role

Pedro Pascal is in talks to star in an upcoming gay romance film, De Noche, set in the 1930s, exploring an intense gay romance.

The project first gained attention last August when Joaquin Phoenix, who initially brought the story to Haynes and helped develop it, dropped out of the starring role just five days before filming.

Directed by Todd Haynes, the film now has Pascal in the lead role, replacing Phoenix, alongside co-star and on-screen love interest Danny Ramirez.

“What happened this summer was tough” – director Todd Haynes on Phoenix dropping out of De Noche

The upcoming film tells the story of two men in love who leave Los Angeles for Mexico, one a police officer, the other his younger lover.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Last of Us actor isn’t officially signed for the role, though he has been considered since late last year.

Haynes said during a conversation at the Marrakech Film Festival in December of last year: “What happened this summer was tough, but the film itself and the script itself may resurrect in a different form someday.”

Pascal and Phoenix recently appeared together in Ari Aster’s Eddington. This summer, Pascal also starred in Materialists and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

“Indiana Jones, all the way” – Pedro Pascal on his male celebrity crushes

During the press tour for the superhero film, the 50-year-old revealed that two male actors, Harrison Ford and Marlon Brando, were among his earliest celebrity crushes.

“Indiana Jones, all the way up to The Last Crusade… All the way to now,” said the actor.

Pascal is set to return as Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday coming to cinemas in 2026.

He will also reprise his role as the Mandalorian on the big screen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu the same year.