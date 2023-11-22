Pandora Nox becomes first cis-woman to win Drag Race

Herstory is still being made in the domain of RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise! Pandora Nox has now become the first cis-woman to win a series of the drag competition after taking the crown on Drag Race Germany‘s first series.

Nox clenched the crown (and 100,000 euros) from runners-up Metamorkid and Yvonne Nightstand on Monday (20 November). The trio danced to RuPaul’s ‘Call Me Mother’ before lip-syncing to Conchita Wurst’s 2014 Eurovision-winning hit, ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’.

In her victory speech, as per Entertainment Weekly, Nox recognised her herstory and history-making moment saying, “It’s really, extremely overwhelming.”

“I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER!!” – Pandora Nox

In the finale, she also said: “To everybody out there, I think this is the best example that, even if something seems impossible, you can still dream, and dreams sometimes do come true. So, go for it. Thank you.”

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday (21 November) Nox wrote: “I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER!!”

In her time on Drag Race Germany, Nox won three maxi challenges and landed in the bottom twice.

Nox is not the first cis-woman to compete on any series of Drag Race. Victoria Scone became Drag Race UK‘s first AFAB (assigned female at birth) queen in series three, while Clover Bish took part in Drag Race España season three.

Scone later made the final of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World and finished as a runner-up behind Ra’Jah O’Hara.

Fans reacted to Nox’s win with one saying: “I’M SO HAPPY OMG,” and another “SHE DID IT!! MOTHER WON.”