Palm Royale SE2: Kaia Gerber and Laura Dern on binge-watching vs appointment viewing (EXCLUSIVE)

Palm Royale stars Kaia Gerber and Laura Dern have reflected on the choice between binge-watching verses appointment viewing in a new interview with Attitude.

The actors appear in the soapy comedy-drama alongside Hollywood royalty Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and ‘She Bangs’ singer (and former Attitude cover star) Ricky Martin.

The pair spoke to Attitude alongside Palm Royale showrunner Jayme Lemons to celebrate season two of the show, launching Wednesday 12 November 2025 on Apple TV+.

“It’s how I love to watch things – I’m not a binge viewer” – Palm Royale‘s Laura Dern

“I’m gen Z, I’m from the generation of binge-watching,” Kaia told us. “But it’s proven to be so valuable when you have a week to talk about it with other people watching the show; discuss theories. It builds so much excitement. It makes what is normally an isolating experience a very communal experience.”

“It’s how I love to watch things – I’m not a binge viewer,” added Laura. “I love the experience of the anticipation. But particularly with Palm Royale, in this season, just Kaia’s character alone, you have no idea what is going to happen.”

Kaia Gerber in Palm Royale (Image: Apple TV+)

Jayme meanwhile opined: “For us, it feels important because there’s a very filmic quality to our show. There’s a really high production value thanks to the great creators that we have involved. It feels like a little bit of an event each episode. There’s something nice about waiting and building anticipation each week.”

Added Laura: “Everyone’s transforming into an entirely other person that you thought they were. Even with Maxine, changes of deep subtlety, and the wake up of what you thought you wanted from your life, and what you actually deeply want from your life. Each of the women are going through that in the story in their own transformation, for better and for worse.”

Season two of Palm Royale will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with its first episode on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday through January 14, 2026.

About Palm Royale



Palm Royale is an underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she endeavours to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Palm Royale asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”