Palm Royale season 2 announcement sees Ricky Martin and Kristen Wiig reprise their roles with new castmates

Palm Royale returns for its second season on 12 November, with Kristen Wiig and Ricky Martin reprising their roles, while adding new LGBTQ+ icons to its already star-studded cast.

The first Apple TV+ series followed Maxine Dellacorte, played by the Bridesmaids actress, as she fought to belong among the elite.

The series ended with Martin, as Robert, lying wounded in Maxine’s arms, leaving his fate uncertain and setting the tone for the next season.

“Social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown” – the official film synopsis states

Apple TV released the official season 2 trailer yesterday (16 October) of the Emmy-nominated comedy, giving us a suspenseful look into the high-camp series.

The trailer opens with Leslie Bibb announcing: “We can’t trust the powers that be to protect us, we have to be the powers that be. The off-season… oof, she’s a killer.”

In Season 2, Maxine will find herself in “social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown,” forcing her to use “cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she might have what it takes to rule this town.”

The Palm Royale sequel reunites the star-studded cast of Wiig, Martin and Libb, as well as Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber.

Who are the new actors joining Palm Royale season 2?

New guest stars include John Stamos and the iconic Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence and Matt Rogers.

Claudia Ferri, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges, James Urbaniak, Roberto Sanchez, Rick Cosnett, and Ryan Dorsey round out the ensemble.

The Apple Studios series is written and executive produced by creator Abe Silva alongside Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons.

Palm Royale continues to ask the central question: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”

You can watch the first series of Palm Royale now on Apple TV.