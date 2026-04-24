‘Brazil is a country of contradictions’: Pabllo Vittar on a love-filled coming out story and Club Vittar domination (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning Brazilian pop icon Pabllo Vittar has brought drag excellence to audiences across the world… and global domination is clearly next on the agenda.



Born in the historic city of São Luís, where she came out to a loving family amid a turbulent LGBTQ+ climate, ten years into her entertainment career Vittar has defied all odds.



As she gears up to bring Club Vittar to As One in the Park 2026 at Walpole Park, Ealing this July, Vittar speaks to Attitude about her wildest festival memories… though she admits a dark, sweaty club will always be her go-to choice.



From her 2021 Attitude cover shoot to Coachella 2022 and a career-defining collaboration with Charli XCX on ‘Flash Pose’ – a friendship she tells Attitude remains close to her heart today – Vittar’s reign has been nothing short of greatness!

Pabllo Vittar (Image: Gabriel Renné)

Attitude: You’re bringing Club Vittar to cities like London, Berlin and Paris in 2026 – how should fans prepare themselves?

Vittar: Babyyyy, prepare your body, your heart, and your cardio. Club Vittar is not a concert – it’s a sweaty, sparkly Brazilian rave where forró meets funk meets pop meets chaos. Bring comfortable shoes you don’t mind ruining, bring your best friend, bring the person you’ve been flirting with. Hydrate. Stretch. And for the love of God, do not eat heavy before – you’re going to dance like your life depends on it.

How do you define Pabllo Vittar today?

A drag queen from São Luís who still can’t believe her life ten years into this pop thing and I’m softer, braver, more sure of what I want. Today Pabllo is joy as protest, legs as receipts, and a discography that makes a grandma and her gay grandson dance together!

Pabllo Vittar (Image: Gabriel Renné)

Do you prefer packed festivals or a dark club where everyone’s sweating till the early hours?

I’ll take both, thank you. But if you’re holding me to it – the dark sweaty club, every time. Festivals are beautiful, sure, but there’s something about a basement at 3am, speakers too loud, no photos, just bodies.

Who are you most excited to see at As One in the Park Festival?

I’m super excited to see the audience reaction to “my” Brazilian DJ crew that I’m bringing with me! All different sounds of Brazil together on a stage in London! That will be amazing!

What was your experience like coming out in Brazil, and what do you remember most about that time?

Brazil is a country of contradictions, you know? It’s a country that adores its drag queens on TV and also has terrifying statistics for violence against LGBTQ+ people. My own coming out was, thank God, surrounded by love – my mum was my safe place.

Pabllo Vittar (Image: Gabriel Renné)

When did you feel most confident?

On stage at Coachella in 2022, during “Amor De Que.” I looked out and saw a sea of people from every country, every background, singing a song in Portuguese that they probably didn’t fully understand. And I thought: we did it. A kid from the Northeast of Brazil, in drag, on a global stage, and the world is singing along. That was the moment. Offstage, I still have my insecure days like anyone. But that Coachella Pabllo? She lives inside me now, a permanent resident.

Your career has really taken off since you collaborated with Charli XCX on ‘Flash Pose’ – how does it feel to witness both of your careers skyrocket?

Charli is family. What she’s done these past couple of years is absolutely deserved and I’m obsessed watching it unfold. She’s a generational talent, and she’s been saying it for years and the world has finally caught up. As for me, I think the flash on ‘Flash Pose’ was prophetic, honey. That song opened doors I didn’t even know existed.

For more information on As One in the Park 2026, please visit their official website.