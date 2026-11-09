Benito Skinner and Lukas Gage reunite with a kiss as Overcompensating season 2 gets release date

Overcompensating season 2 has dropped first-look images featuring Benito Skinner and Lukas Gage reuniting with a shirtless kiss.

It’s been a year and a half since the first season of Skinner’s coming-of-age comedy arrived on Prime Video, and the series is gearing up for its second stint, arriving on 17 February 2027.

Season 1 followed Benny Scanlon (Skinner), a closeted former high-school football player navigating university life, where he forms close friendship with fellow student Carmen (Wally Baram). The series explores friendships, fallouts and romance, all while Benny tries to conceal his sexuality.

The season ends with Carmen accidentally revealing to Benny’s sister, Grace, that he is gay, leaving their friendship rocky.

Picking up from Overcompensating season 1

In a series of first-look images obtained by Vanity Fair, viewers see fan favourites return, including Skinner, Connie Britton, Mary Beth Barone and Gage.

Gage plays Sammy, Benny Scanlon’s (Skinner) high-school friend and former romantic interest. They eventually reconnect during Thanksgiving break, reconciling with a kiss.

The pair appear to be continuing their romance in the newly released images, with both standing topless in Benny’s college dorm and locking lips.

New love interest

Though it’s fair to say their relationship is far from smooth sailing, with newcomer Tom Francis playing Benny’s newest love interest.

In season 2, Benny joins the crew team, the university rowing team, in an effort to repair his relationship with his father. The new season is set during Christmas break and sees Benny navigating coming out to his family.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Skinner promised an even gayer season than the first, with more sex scenes to come. “There are a couple of scenes that are definitely going to be off-limits for the family,” he said.

Overcompensating season 2 release date

Production for Overcompensating season 2 began on 30 March 2026 and wrapped on 23 June.

Overcompensating season 2 arrives to Prime Video on 17 February 2027.