Billie Eilish becomes youngest two-time Oscar winner

The Oscars were held on Sunday (10 March) night and sadly most of the LGBTQ+ actors and stories that were recognised in the nominations didn’t get any statues. However, it was a good night for Billie Eilish, who made history with her second Oscar.

Eilish, as well as her brother Finneas, won the Oscar for Best Original Song (beating fellow Barbie contender ‘I’m Just Ken’) for Barbie‘s ‘What Was I Made For?’. The songwriting and sibling pair previously took home a gold statue in 2022 for writing No Time to Die‘s title track.

Accepting the award Eilish said: “I had a nightmare about this last night.” After thanking the Academy [of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] the ‘bad guy’ singer said she hadn’t expected it and she felt “so incredibly lucky an honoured.”

She then thanked Greta [Gerwig, Barbie‘s director] “Thank you for this. I’m so grateful for this song, and for this movie, and the way that it made me feel. And this goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is. And I want to thank my team and my parents. I love you guys so much.”

The feat makes Eilish, 22, the youngest person to win two Oscars. Finneas, 26, is the second youngest double winner, as per Variety.

During the night, Eilish and Finneas performed the number live. Ryan Gosling also led an iconic performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ referencing Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.