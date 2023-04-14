Orville Peck shares moving musical tribute to Leslie Jordan

Country star Orville Peck has shared a moving musical tribute to the late Leslie Jordan.

The ‘Take You Back’ singer performed his song ‘Hexie Mountains’ at the GLAAD awards at the end of March.

“I was honoured to pay tribute to the incredibly loved and missed @thelesliejordan at this years @glaad awards,” Peck wrote on Instagram.

Peck also said followers could watch the full show on Hulu.

The comments section was flooded with praise for Peck for his beautiful rendition of ‘Hexie Mountains’.

One person commented: “I still can’t believe Leslie Jordan is gone. He was such a treasure!”

The beloved actor and comedian died in October 2022

A star of the hit US sitcom Will & Grace, Jordan suffered a cardiac dysfunction while driving and crashed his car into the side of a building.

Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1955, Jordan moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s, and by the middle of the decade had begun acting with smaller roles on television.

Jordan was best known for playing Lonnie Garr in Hearts Afire and the irrepressible Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006 for the latter.

Jordan later reprised the role from 2017-2020 following the show’s revival. He also had roles in American Horror Story and Call Me Kat.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Jordan entertained people with his hilarious and eccentric updates.

“Rest in peace lil’ brother”

Among those to pay tribute after the news of Leslie’s death was Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, who played Jack. Sharing an image of the two of them he wrote: “My heart is broken”.

Country singer Dolly Parton also paid tribute, likening losing Leslie to that of losing a family member.

She also said: “Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him.”

Continuing, she said: “He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him.”

She then concluded: “Rest in peace lil’ brother.”