Oppenheimer star Nick Dumont on coming out: ‘I love being trans’

Nick Dumont, the actor who plays Jackie Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 historical epic Oppenheimer, has spoken out about recently coming out as nonbinary.

In an interview with Out, the actor spoke of their journey towards accepting their gender identity, recalling a particularly pivotal experience playing a trans teenager in a TV pilot.

“Around 19, I was cast as an AFAB trans teenager in a TV pilot, “said Dumont. “I looked at myself in my trailer in basketball shorts, bandage wrapped around my chest and I thought, ‘damn I look good!'”

“A decade later, I found a safe community, figured out I was nonbinary. Now I’m out, have a life I could have only dreamed of as a kid, and I still get to play women at work.”

A representative for the actor, who has also appeared in Licorice Pizza and Inherent Vice, confirmed to TMZ last week that they will continue to use their birth name Emma Dumont professionally but will go by Nick to family and friends. The rep clarified that they identify as “a trans masculine non-binary person.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dumont gushed about how happy they are to have come to a place of self acceptance, declaring: “I’m trans. I love being trans. We’re here. We’ve always been here.”

“I’m grateful to be living in this time and place where I have safe spaces and support. Where I can go to the L.A. LGBT Center and get medical care without fear,” the continued. “That hasn’t been the experience many have had. I truly owe a great deal of gratitude to the courageous queer people who have come before me.”

“I didn’t think I’d be out to everyone so soon but I made a promise to myself that if someone asked, I would share. Someone did ask and I shared…because I’m proud.”

“Coming out to myself as trans has been one of the longest challenges I’ve faced in life”

Although they were emphatic about the joy their coming out has brought them, Dumont also took pause to acknowledge the “challenge” their gender identity presented.

“Coming out to myself as trans has been one of the longest challenges I’ve faced in life. It has also been the most rewarding by a mile,” Dumont says. “I lived in an authoritarian household for many decades where it wasn’t safe to be myself at home. I knew at 13/14 I wasn’t ‘like other girls,’ I knew I liked girls and I knew I didn’t feel right in my body.”