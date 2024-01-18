Opening Night: Full cast shared for London musical starring Sheridan Smith, with music by Rufus Wainwright

Opening Night, the upcoming West End musical with music and lyrics by Russ Wainwright, has released its full cast list.

In addition to the previously announced Sheridan Smith as Myrtle, Hadley Fraser as Manny, Shira Haas as Nancy, Nicola Hughes as Sarah, Amy Lennox as Dorothy and John Marquez as David will be Benjamin Walker as Maurice, Rebecca Thornhill as Kelly, Cilla Silvia as Carla, Ian McLarnon as Leo and Jos Slovick as Gus.

The cast is completed by Robert Finlayson, Daniel Forrester, Jennifer Hepburn, Issy Khogali and Chrissie Perkins.

Sheridan in a promotional still for Opening Night (Image: Oliver Rosser)

The show runs from 6 March-27 July 2024 at London’s Gielgud Theatre and will be directed by Ivo Van Hove.

“I felt like it was written about my life” – Sheridan Smith on Opening Night

Opening Night was originally a 1977 film directed by John Cassavetes and starring Gena Rowlands.

The plot follows a theatre company’s preparations to stage a major new play on Broadway. But drama ignites behind the scenes when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy, and her personal turmoil forces everybody to deliver the performance of their lives.

Sheridan recently said in an interview about the show: “I felt like it was written about my life. Loads of things resonated with me. It’s a dream part and a dream team.

Rufus, who has been releasing music since 1998, is known for songs like ‘The Art Teacher’ and ‘Out of the Game’.

Sheridan, meanwhile, is known for TV shows such as Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and The Castaways. Her many stage roles include Legally Blonde and Funny Girl.