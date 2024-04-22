Drag Race: Taiwan President congratulates Nymphia Wind after historic win

After a herstory-making win, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nymphia Wind has been awash with praise and messages of congratulations.

The Taiwanese-American queen took the crown over the weekend after beating out runner-up Sapphira Cristál in a lip-sync to Kylie’s ‘Padam Padam’. Fellow finalist Plane Jane had already been knocked out after the three each lip-synced to an original song.

After being given her sceptre from Drag Race‘s Sasha Colby Nymphia said: “To those who feel like they don’t belong, just remember to live fearlessly and have courage to live your truth. And Taiwan, this is for you!”

The President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, was among those to wish Nymphia their congratulations following her win. “Congratulations to you, Nymphia Wind,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “for being so accomplished in the difficult art form of drag, and for being the first Taiwanese to take the stage and win on @RuPaulsDragRace. Right after being crowned queen, you said ‘Taiwan, this is for you.’ Taiwan thanks you for living fearlessly.”

“I’m a golden banana trophy WINNER!” – Nymphia Wind

Posting on Instagram after her win Nymphia wrote: “Im a golden banana trophy WINNER!” She continued: “This crown is not just for me but for Asia and my country Taiwan! Winning season 16 still hasn’t sunk in yet but i’m sure one day i’ll wake up screaming out of joy to have been able to achieve a goal of mine, which was to be the first east asian queen to win drag race.

“At the time when i had this thought it was still very unreachable, it felt like a dream that was never gonna happen. But mama stay on the path that excites you the most and continue to live courageously and passionately, and you never know, anything can happen. Thank you to all the people who believed in me, my friends my family my banana believers, and to the people who helped me put my package together. A tree cannot grow without sun and water, you guys are my sun and water.”

Nymphia is the first East Asian queen to take home the Drag Race crown. As well as Taiwan’s President, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Pangina Heals are among the celebs to have also congratulated Nymphia.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is streaming on WOW Presents Plus now.