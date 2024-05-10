Nicholas Galitzine says he’s ‘straight’, feels ‘perhaps guilty’ for playing gay and ‘terrified’ of being typecast as ‘a cut of beef’

Nicholas Galitzine has said he identifies as “straight” while also sharing that he feels “somewhat guilty” for playing gay roles in projects like Red, White & Royal Blue.

The 29-year-old starred opposite Taylor Zakhar Perez in last year’s Amazon Studios hit about a British prince and the son of a US President falling in love.

The pair are now set to return for a sequel, it was announced today (Friday 10 May 2024).

“I see those characters as not solely their sexuality” – Nicholas Galitzine

Speaking in a new interview with GQ, Galitzine said of his sexuality: “I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories. I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality.”

As well as Red, White & Royal Blue, Galitzine has played queer characters in the TV show Mary & George and the rugby drama film Handsome Devil.

On his appearance, the actor – currently starring opposite Anne Hathaway in The Idea Of You – told the outlet: “I’m not gonna ask you to cry me a river here, but it’s been difficult being part of a conversation that feels very much like I am a cut of beef at a meat market. I think that being my defining feature is something I’m constantly terrified of.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Purple Hearts star star also reflected on the subject of masculinity.

“I was a very scared young man,” he shared. “And I think a lot of men are really scared. I think they’re scared of their own mortality. I think they’re scared of being found out. There’s this notion in masculinity that you have to be in control and certain of everything.”