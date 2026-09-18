New music just dropped: Miley Cyrus, Orville Peck and Troye Sivan have your gay weekender covered

It’s a very gay day for music. Miley Cyrus, Orville Peck, MNEK, oh my! Today (18 September), six of your favourite artists drop new albums, while another releases a brand-new single.

Cyrus, Peck, MNEK, beabadoobee, Carly Rae Jepsen and Chaka Khan are all dropping new music, as is Troye Sivan, who has released his new single and video, ‘Party’, as part of his forthcoming album, She’s the Best.

Miley Cyrus — Bass Persuades

First up, Miley – rebranding without the Cyrus. With a fresh new sound, Bass Persuades is her 10th studio album and follows last year’s Grammy nominated Something Beautiful. It’s a 10-track record, with features from art-punks Model/Actriz on ‘Different Religion’ and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt on ‘Neon Signs’.

Prior to its release, Miley released the title track, ‘Bass Persuades’, on 4 September, alongside its Mert Alas-directed video, which debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The full tracklist is:

‘Bass Persuades’

‘Different Religion’ (feat. Model/Actriz)

‘Let’s Get Married’

‘Orbit’

‘Aftermath’

‘REDLIGHTS’

‘Neon Signs’ (feat. Andrew Wyatt)

‘Innocent Ways’

‘Snow’

‘Bass Persuades Remixx’

Orville Peck — Mule

Yeehaw, gays! Orville Peck has saddled up with his new album, Mule, and it’s his most personal yet. The 13-track record is built around a difficult period in Peck’s life, dealing with addiction, heartbreak and recovery.

Peck gave us two songs before the full album landed: ‘Prologue (Eulogy of a Man Turned Mule)’ and ‘Too Little, Too Late’, with the latter arriving alongside an official music video that gave us exactly what we needed: cowboy-hat-wearing hotties.

The complete tracklist is:

‘Prologue (Eulogy of a Man Turned Mule)’

‘Big Ol’ House’

‘Already Gone’

‘Rehab Blues’

‘Ring the Bell’

‘Blue Skies’

‘The Fall’

‘Cowboy Heart’

‘The Breeze, the Grass, the Mourning Dove and Me’

‘Run Out of Road’

‘Too Little, Too Late’

‘War of the Worlds’

‘Mules’

MNEK — BULLDOZER!!

MNEK has smashed it once again with his 11-track solo album, BULLDOZER!!. Three songs were released ahead of the album: ‘REVERSE!!’, ‘OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!’ and ‘MUSCLE MARYS..’, each accompanied by very homoerotic visuals featuring jockstraps and all.

Despite the eroticism of it all, ‘MUSCLE MARYS..’ is particularly revealing about MNEK’s more vulnerable side. “It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve ever put out, I hope people enjoy it too,” MNEK said in a news release.

The full tracklist is:

‘REVERSE!!’

‘THE WALL!!’

‘LADY!!’

‘OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!’

‘GARGANTUAN!!’

‘MUSCLE MARYS..’

‘WANNA BE WANTED!!’

‘LUST4!!’

‘DIRTY LITTLE SECRET!!’

‘WORLD DOESN’T HAVE TO BE SUCH A SCARY PLACE!!’

‘CALIFORNIA..’

beabadoobee — Pylon

beabadoobee has released Pylon, her fourth studio album, with 14 tracks pushing further into grunge, Midwest emo and ’90s rock. It was largely written while touring This Is How Tomorrow Moves and features Hayley Williams, Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, Chino Moreno of Deftones and Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall.

Three tracks were released ahead of the album: ‘Pylon’, ‘Sun Has Set’ and ‘Switchblade’, giving us a taste of its heavier direction.

The full tracklist is:

‘Pylon’

‘Sun Has Set’

‘Estranged’

‘Switchblade’

‘Write Me A Letter’

‘It’s Alright’

‘In Motion’

‘Memories’

‘Nothing To Prove’ (feat. Hayley Williams)

‘Radio’

‘Powerlines’ (feat. Brendan Yates)

‘Spark’

‘Despite That’

‘Satellite’

Carly Rae Jepsen — Day and Night

And then there’s Carly, who has gone above and beyond to stand out amongst the gays. Day and Night is a 24-track double album, split into two 12-song halves – listening to the whole thing will at least get you about halfway through this article. Day is the warmer, more organic side, while Night leans into dance, disco and nocturnal pop – you couldn’t write it.

Carly released four songs ahead of the album: ‘On Wires’, ‘After All’, ‘Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor’ and ‘Motivation’.

The complete Day tracklist is:

‘After All’

‘Habits of Creatures’

‘Versailles’

‘On Wires’

‘Blue Skies’

‘Burning Heart’

‘Wild Child’

‘Good Fine Alright’

‘Something Tragic’

‘Soft’

‘Lonely Side of the Bed’

‘Just a Little Walk on the Moon’

And Night:

‘Never Let a Good Thing Die’

‘Amalfi Coast’

‘Patience Power Passion’

‘Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor’

‘Motivation’

‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’

‘Near or Far’

‘Diver’

‘Hold Me to the Light’

‘That’s Just Me’

‘No Labels, I Love You’

‘Super Sage’

Chaka Khan — Chakzilla

Ain’t nobody doing it quite like the Queen of Funk, though! With Snoop Dogg, Sia and Lenny Kravitz along for the ride, Chaka Khan has released Chakzilla, her 10-track first album of new material in more than seven years.

Chaka released three songs ahead of the album: ‘Chakzilla’, ‘Boogie’s in My Soul’ featuring Snoop Dogg and ‘Curious Subject’.

The full tracklist is:

‘Chakzilla’

‘Boogie’s in My Soul’ (feat. Snoop Dogg)

‘Curious Subject’

‘Cool U Down’ (feat. Sia)

‘I Know You Can’

‘Bring the Party’ (feat. Lenny Kravitz)

‘Always Love the Challenge’

‘Heart of Gold’

‘Now and Forever’

‘Dreamy Stuff’

The album arrives during a huge year for Khan, following her GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Troye Sivan – ‘Party’

And finally, because six albums weren’t enough, Troye Sivan has arrived at the party with ‘Party’, the second taste of his forthcoming album, She’s the Best. Sampling Madonna’s ‘Music’, the track comes with a music video featuring Sir Ian McKellen narrating as Sivan rides around on horseback. We’re in gay heaven.