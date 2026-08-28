MNEK drops new song ‘MUSCLE MARY’S..’ alongside cheeky music video – WATCH HERE

MNEK has released the third single from his upcoming BULLDOZER!! album, titled ‘MUSCLE MARY’S..’, alongside a cheeky music video.

The single follows previous album tracks ‘REVERSE!!’ and ‘OH NO!! ALL THE BOYS!!’, both of which were accompanied by highly homoerotic visuals.

The song is a UK garage-influenced pop track that explores body image, body positivity and male vulnerability.

MNEK’s ‘MUSCLE MARY’S..’ music video

Directed by Berlin/London-based filmmaker Ben Galster, the video is set in a gym, moving from muscle-baring workouts and half-naked changing rooms to a cheeky shower scene.

Speaking about the meaning behind the song, MNEK said in a news release: “‘MUSCLE MARYS..’ is a song I wrote about body image and what I feel a lot of men of a certain size deal with but don’t always know how to articulate.”

The Grammy-nominated artist continued: “This song is me figuring it out and it shows a more vulnerable side to the BULLDOZER!! world.”

MNEK says ‘MUSCLE MARY’S..’ is one of his favourite songs

“It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve ever put out, I hope people enjoy it too,” said MNEK.

The 11-track album will be released on 18 September 2026, alongside the official album artwork and tracklist. To mark the release of his third single from the album, MNEK has also dropped the single artwork.

MNEK appears wearing nothing but a thong, surrounded by naked men showing off their behinds in a public shower.

MNEK’s ‘MUSCLE MARY’S..’ art (Image: Lewis Vorn)

Notable collaborations

MNEK is a South London-born singer, songwriter and record producer who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Zara Larsson, Little Mix and more.

MNEK released his debut studio album, Language, in September 2018 through Virgin EMI Records. BULLDOZER!! marks his first full-length record in eight years.