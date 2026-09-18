Queer psycho-sexual thriller Nosebleed trailer explores the impact of sexually ‘perverse’ material online – WATCH HERE

Lip-biting, insinuated gay sex and the dark web – I’m hooked. Oxygen Films has released the official trailer for the 2026 queer psycho-sexual thriller Nosebleed.

The film follows Victor, played by Adam Wadsworth, who, through his job as a social media content moderator, is exposed to some of the most disturbing and sexually ‘perverse’ material online.

He subsequently becomes increasingly involved with an extreme dark-web subculture, using technology, AI and hidden cameras to make him tick.

“Is evil driven by nature or nurture?”

Oxygen Films asks: “Is evil driven by nature or nurture?” Is Victor becoming a potential serial killer because of something inherent in him, or has the content he’s absorbed helped create him?

The official film synopsis reads: “A psychosexual thriller which blends fantasy and reality against a backdrop of the deep, dark web; told through the eyes of a prospective serial killer.”

Gage Oxley wrote and directed the film, with Adam Wadsworth also credited as a writer.

What is Nosebleed about?

Oxley said Nosebleed was born from an exploration of how intimacy, masculinity and identity are reshaped – and sometimes broken – by digital spaces.

“The research for this project took me deep into the worlds of content moderation, deepfake culture, and the increasingly blurred line between reality and performance. From the outset, I knew this story had to be raw, unflinching, and deeply human,” he said.

“Colin brings that unique blend of vulnerability and strength to the screen – and his personal journey really enriches the character in profound ways.”

Who’s in the Nosebleed cast?

Wadsworth stars alongside Theo Walker as Sebastian, Victor’s main love interest and fellow content moderator, whose presence pushes Victor deeper into obsession.

The rest of the cast includes Kelli Hollis as Osbourne, Ali Hardiman as Gráinne, Théodore Sylvain as Marcus, Elliott Rogers as Nate, Cameron Summers as James and Colin Grafton as Shawn Diaz.

Nosebleed is due for release winter 2026.