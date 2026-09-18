Lady Gaga’s baby name and sex have been revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s baby is a girl – and her name is Rose Bean Polansky.

The couple’s daughter was born on 9 June, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ. The document lists her full name as Rose Bean Polansky and states that she was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at 11:19pm.

According to People, the first part of Rose’s name has a connection to one of Gaga’s best-known performances.

What inspired Lady Gaga’s baby name?

A source told the publication that ‘La Vie En Rose’ inspired the name. The former Attitude cover star performed the Édith Piaf classic in A Star Is Born, the 2018 musical drama in which she starred opposite Bradley Cooper.

The song also has a permanent place in Gaga’s tattoo collection. She has a large rose design running down her spine, with the words “la vie en rose” incorporated into it.

The reason behind Rose’s middle name is less certain. The same source told People that Bean likely refers to Carl Bean, the singer, minister and LGBTQ+ activist whose 1977 song ‘I Was Born This Way’ was an inspiration for Gaga’s own ‘Born This Way’.

Gaga and Polansky were recently photographed together in Northern California, with Gaga pictured holding their daughter during a walk.

Gaga has previously spoken about wanting to have children

The couple have been together since 2019 and became engaged in 2024. Polansky, an entrepreneur and Harvard graduate, has also worked with Gaga professionally, co-producing and co-writing material for her 2025 album Mayhem.

Gaga has previously spoken about wanting to have children.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for an interview published in November 2025, Gaga opened up about her relationship with Polansky and their hopes for the future.

“He’s gonna be a beautiful father,” she said of her fiancé. “Being a mom is the thing I want the most. And he’s gonna be a beautiful father. We’re really excited about that.”