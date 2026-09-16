Adult film star Christian Styles’ cause of death confirmed

Adult film star Christian Styles’ cause of death has been confirmed following his death on 20 August.

Styles, whose real name was Zachary Jaghab, died aged 29. His death was announced by an obituary published by his family in the days that followed.

The family described the adult star’s death as sudden, though they did not establish the cause at the time. Following a funeral procession on 25 August, police in Michigan opened an investigation into his death.

Police discover Christian Styles dead

Canton Township Police Chief Joseph Bialy told TMZ that officers were called to Styles’ home on Saturday afternoon (22 August) after receiving a report of a “non-responsive adult male”. Bialy confirmed that Styles’ family contacted police, but did not say who found him or made the call.

Canton Township Police worked with the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation and have since established what happened.

According to a Wayne County Medical Examiner autopsy, Styles’ death was caused by alcohol and mitragynine toxicity. Mitragynine is the main active compound found in kratom, a plant-based product commonly sold for its purported pain-relieving and energy-boosting effects.

How did Styles die?

A toxicology report found that he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.168% and a blood mitragynine level of 87 ng/mL. The combined use of the substances “increases the risk for sudden death”, the medical examiner wrote.

Styles was born and raised in Canton, Michigan, and began working in the adult entertainment industry in 2021. He built an online following of more than one million across Instagram and X, while also creating content for OnlyFans.

He also received recognition within the adult entertainment industry. Styles and Chris Damned won the Favourite All-Male Creator Collab category at the 2023 GayVN Awards, according to Pride Source, while Styles received further nominations the following year.