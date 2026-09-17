Pussycat Dolls explain Nicole Scherzinger’s stage absence during Poland show

The reason for Nicole Scherzinger’s unexpected absence during a portion of the Pussycat Dolls’ Poland concert can been revealed.

Attitude has learned that the singer was delayed by an issue with her in-ear pack during a mid-show wardrobe change.

Scherzinger was notably absent when Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt took to the stage to perform ‘Buttons’ during last night’s (16 September) show in Warsaw, before eventually joining her bandmates partway through the song.

Why was Nicole Scherzinger absent during some of the Pussycat Dolls’ Poland concert?

Now, an official statement from the group has confirmed exactly what happened backstage.

“During a wardrobe change, there was an issue with Nicole’s in-ear pack, which meant an unexpected mid-show change was necessary,” a statement provided to Attitude reads.

“Rather than the Dolls stopping the entire show and disappointing the fans, the decision was made to fully switch Nicole’s pack and unfortunately the change delayed her from joining the other Dolls in time.”

“Nicole is devastated that the fans were let down in any way” – the Pussycat Dolls in a statement

“Nicole is devastated that the fans were let down in any way, and looks forward to coming back to Poland very soon to make it up to them.”

Scherzinger eventually appeared on stage during the track, joining Roberts and Wyatt for the remainder of the show.

The incident occurred as the Pussycat Dolls continue their PCD Forever Tour, which marks the group’s return to the stage and features their biggest hits including ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘When I Grow Up’ and ‘Buttons’.

When are the Pussycat Dolls performing in the UK?

The group will bring the tour to the UK, beginning with a show at Utilita Arena Birmingham on 29 September, before travelling to Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

The UK leg will conclude with a show at The O2 in London on 13 October, where the Pussycat Dolls will be joined by special guests Lil’ Kim and Deja Vu.