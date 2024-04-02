New Doctor Who trailer drops, as Jinkx Monsoon confirmed for double-bill premiere

A new Doctor Who trailer has dropped, offering a glimpse of series stars Jinkx Monsoon and Yasmin Finney.

In the new trailer, we’re offered a (very brief) look at Drag Race icon Jinkx Monsoon’s villain character, which has been confirmed to appear in the second episode of a double-bill premiere on 11 May.

Titled The Devil’s Chord, the episode will feature Jinkx as “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet,” as writer Russell T Davies described the character last year. The episode is to be set in 1960s swinging London, as the Doctor meets The Beatles.

The Doctor Who trailer, launched on 31 March, showcases some of the Doctor’s adventure’s over the high-budget new series. Ncuti Gatwa is set to star as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Millie Gibson playing his companion Ruby Sunday. We’ll see the pair explore a land of dinosaurs, a Bridgerton-inspired setting, and a futuristic war.

Eagle-eyed viewers may also spot an extremely brief view of Yasmin Finney in the new trailer. The Heartstopper star featured in the recent Christmas special of Doctor Who as Rose Noble, the daughter of Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble character.

Answering a question from Attitude at a preview screening of the special, Russell said of Yasmin: “She does the most amazing job and it’s an absolute privilege to work with her.”

He added that casting Yasmin “was like a light came down from heaven and there she was – before Heartstopper actually. It was just so powerfully meant to be.”

Not much is known of Jinkx’s character so far, though it’s fair to say the fan favourite will give a camp and iconic performance – as is her usual style.

Full list of Doctor Who episode titles

The BBC has released the title list of each eight episodes of the brand new series.

Space Babies – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Julie Anne Robinson

The Devil’s Chord – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Ben Chessell

Boom – written by Steven Moffat, directed by Julie Anne Robinson

73 Yards – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams

Dot and Bubble – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams

Rogue – written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman, directed by Ben Chessell

The Legend of Ruby Sunday – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue

Empire of Death – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue

The first two episodes of the new series of Doctor Who are due to premiere in the UK on 11 May on the BBC iPlayer and the same date in the US on Disney+.