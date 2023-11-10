Russell T Davies: Yasmin Finney was cast in Doctor Who before Heartstopper

Russell T Davies has praised actress Yasmin Finney, revealing she was cast in Doctor Who before Heartstopper.

Yasmin is set to star in an upcoming trilogy of Doctor Who specials, with first installment The Star Beast set airing on 25 November.

Answering a question from Attitude at a preview screening of the special, Russell said of Yasmin: “She does the most amazing job and it’s an absolute privilege to work with her.”

He added that casting Yasmin “was like a light came down from heaven and there she was – before Heartstopper actually. It was just so powerfully meant to be.”

The screenwriter also preemptively addressed any potential backlash against the show’s “progressive” casting in the new specials and beyond.

“I’m so glad that question came from Attitude magazine because I’m quite sure there are some journalists here tonight from newspapers of absolute hate and venom and destruction and violence, who would rather see that sort of thing wiped off the screen, destroyed.

“And shame on you, and good luck to you in your lonely lives,” he said, to thunderous applause.

“The character I get to play is like Elle”

Yasmin plays Rose Noble, the daughter of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). Her character features in a number of heart-rending scenes in The Star Beast, which are bound to strike a chord among the show’s many LGBTQ+ fans.

She spoke about the part at the Attitude Pride Awards 2022, in association with Magnum. Talking exclusively to Attitude, the actress said: “All I’m going to say is it’s a really heartfelt thing and the character I get to play is like Elle in the sense of she’s finding her feet. But she is younger than Elle. Rose is still finding her feet in terms of her identity. And the storyline is so fluid and beautiful.”

It was announced in May last year that Yasmin was joining the 60th anniversary series of Doctor Who, starring alongside Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa. RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon is also set to join the show as the Doctor’s “most powerful enemy”.

“It really speaks volumes for the way the industry is going”

“I remember watching the bridesmaid episode with Catherine Tate and David Tennant and that was Russell’s most iconic episode to me back in the day. I remember watching it when I was 11 or 12 and thinking I’d love to be a part of that. And here I am, as a queer person as well, so it really speaks volumes for the way the industry is going,” Yasmin told us.

“We’re going places and it’s becoming a more inclusive place.”

The Star Beast will air on BBC One and will be made available on the BBC iPlayer on 25 November, 2023.